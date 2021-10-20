CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,273.00

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 20th. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $627,159.09 and $2,273.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 10% lower against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00041597 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00002311 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $126.04 or 0.00191290 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.07 or 0.00092689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001517 BTC.

About CryptoBonusMiles

CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoBonusMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

