CryptoSoul (SOUL) Tops One Day Volume of $1,771.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 18.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 67% higher against the dollar. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $968,255.78 and approximately $1,771.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.24 or 0.00087332 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $237.33 or 0.00355856 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.51 or 0.00012762 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00034109 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00008528 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000478 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

