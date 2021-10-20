CryptoTask (CTASK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

CryptoTask (CURRENCY:CTASK) traded up 5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. CryptoTask has a total market capitalization of $1.01 million and approximately $4,671.00 worth of CryptoTask was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoTask coin can currently be purchased for $0.64 or 0.00000967 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, CryptoTask has traded 29% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoTask Profile

CryptoTask’s genesis date was January 28th, 2021. CryptoTask’s total supply is 15,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,568,101 coins. CryptoTask’s official Twitter account is @ct_task . The Reddit community for CryptoTask is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptotask

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoTask is a decentralized blockchain freelance market ecosystem lowering fees by directly connecting hirees and applicants peer to peer. Job disputes are designed to be resolved much faster and cheaper, while the users' reputation is stored on the blockchain and there is no arbitrary censorship or hidden tampering, such as hidden boosting. “

CryptoTask Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoTask directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoTask should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptoTask using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

