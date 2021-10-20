CryptoZoon Price Hits $0.0171 on Major Exchanges (ZOON)

CryptoZoon (CURRENCY:ZOON) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. During the last seven days, CryptoZoon has traded 18.5% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoZoon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0171 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. CryptoZoon has a market capitalization of $13.58 million and $2.85 million worth of CryptoZoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00064517 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $44.75 or 0.00069926 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.55 or 0.00102431 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64,016.61 or 1.00034244 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,839.48 or 0.05999685 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002554 BTC.

CryptoZoon Profile

CryptoZoon’s total supply is 997,959,688 coins and its circulating supply is 793,008,246 coins. CryptoZoon’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoZoon

