CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Announces Earnings Results

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share.

Shares of CSX traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.46. 14,038,730 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,169,094. CSX has a fifty-two week low of $25.13 and a fifty-two week high of $34.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.33%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna upped their price objective on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.93.

In related news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total transaction of $503,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total transaction of $1,150,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

