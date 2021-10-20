CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Hits New 52-Week High at $35.35

CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.35 and last traded at $35.35, with a volume of 701653 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.11.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on CSX from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group upped their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. raised CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.93.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.09 and a 200-day moving average of $32.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.34.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 29.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In other news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.64, for a total transaction of $2,611,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John J. Zillmer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.54, for a total value of $503,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 291,487 shares of company stock valued at $9,367,739. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,291,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,976,237,000 after acquiring an additional 124,203,149 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CSX by 191.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 142,288,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,564,624,000 after buying an additional 93,442,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 197.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,718,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,006,480,000 after buying an additional 62,168,569 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CSX by 201.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,169,571,000 after buying an additional 24,415,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CSX by 188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,666,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $791,313,000 after buying an additional 16,123,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

