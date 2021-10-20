Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Analysts expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to announce ($0.39) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.34) and the lowest is ($0.43). Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.34) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.37) to ($1.30). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.81) to ($1.55). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.09. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 802.72% and a negative return on equity of 56.84%.

CUE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.38. The stock had a trading volume of 271,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 327,605. Cue Biopharma has a 1-year low of $9.65 and a 1-year high of $16.75. The company has a market capitalization of $390.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.54 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.33.

In related news, insider Anish Suri sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $304,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel R. Passeri bought 3,400 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.72 per share, with a total value of $50,048.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 998.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 990.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,950 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Cue Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. 58.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

