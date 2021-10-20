CUE Protocol Tops One Day Volume of $3,935.00 (CUE)

CUE Protocol (CURRENCY:CUE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. During the last week, CUE Protocol has traded 32.7% lower against the dollar. One CUE Protocol coin can now be purchased for $40.50 or 0.00062309 BTC on major exchanges. CUE Protocol has a total market capitalization of $308,450.52 and $3,935.00 worth of CUE Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.96 or 0.00067638 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.01 or 0.00072327 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $66.72 or 0.00102668 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64,959.61 or 0.99952450 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,170.60 or 0.06417250 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00022322 BTC.

About CUE Protocol

CUE Protocol’s total supply is 10,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,617 coins. CUE Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cueprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Cue Protocol is a community-driven protocol with deflationary mechanics. 2.5% of every transaction is collected by the governance wallet. The community can vote on the use of the governance wallet such as a burn. “

