Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.75 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) will announce $342.75 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $328.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $356.80 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers posted sales of $350.64 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will report full year sales of $1.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.44 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cullen/Frost Bankers.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.49% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The firm had revenue of $371.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.97 million.

CFR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist increased their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.29.

Shares of CFR opened at $125.89 on Wednesday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a fifty-two week low of $64.62 and a fifty-two week high of $126.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $116.30 and its 200-day moving average is $114.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.43%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,879 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 15,111 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

About Cullen/Frost Bankers

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

