Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $85,680.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, September 20th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $98,040.00.
CGEM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 212,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,208. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $953.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.
Cullinan Oncology Company Profile
Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.
