Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Insider Sells $85,680.00 in Stock

Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) insider Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total value of $85,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jennifer Michaelson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 20th, Jennifer Michaelson sold 4,000 shares of Cullinan Oncology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.51, for a total value of $98,040.00.

CGEM traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.89. The company had a trading volume of 212,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,208. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $59.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.29. The company has a market cap of $953.11 million and a P/E ratio of -3.96.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.02). Research analysts forecast that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 62.0% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cullinan Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cullinan Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

Cullinan Oncology Company Profile

Cullinan Management, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

