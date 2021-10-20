Customers Bancorp (CUBI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $155.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.17 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 25.04%. On average, analysts expect Customers Bancorp to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CUBI opened at $46.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $12.49 and a 1-year high of $46.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

CUBI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 67.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Customers Bancorp by 106.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 159,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 82,166 shares in the last quarter. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

