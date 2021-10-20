CUTcoin (CUT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $55.22 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 20th. Over the last week, CUTcoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. CUTcoin has a total market capitalization of $55.22 million and approximately $6,685.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CUTcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000572 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003421 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00041768 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.55 or 0.00094649 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002745 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $241.98 or 0.00372116 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00013294 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001538 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.42 or 0.00034478 BTC.

CUTcoin Profile

CUT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 152,338,977 coins and its circulating supply is 148,338,977 coins. The official message board for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org/blog . The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official website is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

CUTcoin Coin Trading

