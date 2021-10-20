CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) Announces Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37, MarketWatch Earnings reports. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 44.44%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVBF traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,309. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.73. CVB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 55.38%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVBF. Hovde Group upgraded CVB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CVB Financial stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,588 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

CVB Financial Company Profile

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

