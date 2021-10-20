CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) will report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CVR Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.00. CVR Energy reported earnings per share of ($0.96) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 103.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CVR Energy will report full year earnings of ($1.95) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.10) to ($1.80). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.80. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for CVR Energy.

Get CVR Energy alerts:

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. CVR Energy had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVI shares. Scotiabank lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of CVR Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CVR Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of CVR Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.03 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.83.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVR Energy by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,869,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 57,285 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in CVR Energy by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,976,769 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,503,000 after acquiring an additional 606,264 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in CVR Energy by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,496 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000,000 after acquiring an additional 30,589 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in CVR Energy by 423.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 946,906 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,006,000 after acquiring an additional 765,955 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in CVR Energy by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 574,119 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,312,000 after acquiring an additional 181,320 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVI stock opened at $20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.08. CVR Energy has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $27.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.05 and its 200 day moving average is $17.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 1.95.

About CVR Energy

CVR Energy, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of petroleum refining and marketing business. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer. The company was founded in September 1906 and is headquartered in Sugar Land, TX.

Read More: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CVR Energy (CVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CVR Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVR Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.