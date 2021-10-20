CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Position Reduced by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 70.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 179,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 432,789 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $15,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 10,575 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 8,891 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,141 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 20,326 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Shares of CVS stock opened at $84.89 on Wednesday. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $55.36 and a 1 year high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.55 per share, with a total value of $238,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total value of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.