CWV Chain Price Tops $0.0025 (CWV)

CWV Chain (CURRENCY:CWV) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 20th. One CWV Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, CWV Chain has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. CWV Chain has a total market cap of $8.91 million and approximately $9,323.00 worth of CWV Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CWV Chain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.99 or 0.00067682 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00071044 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.20 or 0.00101098 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66,689.21 or 1.00324209 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,085.33 or 0.06145784 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00020987 BTC.

About CWV Chain

CWV Chain was first traded on August 10th, 2017. CWV Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,540,912,311 coins. CWV Chain’s official Twitter account is @cryptoways . The official website for CWV Chain is cwv.io . The Reddit community for CWV Chain is /r/cwv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoWave is a Waves-based token used to reward active users in the Cryptoways website. “

Buying and Selling CWV Chain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CWV Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CWV Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CWV Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CWV Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CWV Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.