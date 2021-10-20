CyberOptics (CYBE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect CyberOptics to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. CyberOptics has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyberOptics (NASDAQ:CYBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $25.20 million for the quarter. CyberOptics had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 9.69%. On average, analysts expect CyberOptics to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CyberOptics stock opened at $37.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.14 million, a PE ratio of 35.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.92. CyberOptics has a 12 month low of $20.81 and a 12 month high of $48.52.

In related news, Director Michael M. Selzer sold 4,285 shares of CyberOptics stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $180,055.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,848.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey A. Bertelsen sold 1,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.56, for a total transaction of $52,324.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,444 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,572.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CyberOptics stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in CyberOptics Co. (NASDAQ:CYBE) by 233.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,678 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.52% of CyberOptics worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyberOptics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on CyberOptics from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

About CyberOptics

CyberOptics Corp. engages in designing, developing and manufacturing of precision sensing technology solutions. Its products include Multi-Reflection Suppression Technology, High Precision 3D and 2D Sensors, 3D MRS Sensors and SMT Electronic Assembly Alignment Sensors, Automated Optical Inspection Products, SPI, Semiconductor Wafer and Advanced Packaging Products, General Industrial Metrology Products and Semiconductor Sensors.

