Cyclone Protocol Price Tops $378.65 on Exchanges (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 20th. Cyclone Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.16 million and $119,499.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $378.65 or 0.00567763 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Cyclone Protocol has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 18,918 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

