CyrusOne (CONE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a net margin of 0.66% and a return on equity of 0.05%. On average, analysts expect CyrusOne to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE opened at $77.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,930.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.67 and a 200 day moving average of $74.27. CyrusOne has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist cut shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of CyrusOne from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.85.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Read More: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.