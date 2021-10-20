CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Shares Bought by Cbre Clarion Securities LLC

Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) by 38.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 730,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 204,060 shares during the quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC owned 0.59% of CyrusOne worth $52,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CONE. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 20,466,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,385,985,000 after acquiring an additional 256,179 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,636,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,261,367,000 after acquiring an additional 251,201 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,377,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,297,000 after acquiring an additional 48,586 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,065,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,340,000 after acquiring an additional 781,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in CyrusOne by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,976,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 396,136 shares in the last quarter.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded CyrusOne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.85.

NASDAQ:CONE traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,798. CyrusOne Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.64 and a twelve month high of $82.69. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,930.50, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a positive change from CyrusOne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. CyrusOne’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

About CyrusOne

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

Featured Article: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.