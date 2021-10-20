CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on CONE. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. 85,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,798. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,009.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.92). CyrusOne had a return on equity of 0.05% and a net margin of 0.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that CyrusOne will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 91.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 924.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period.

CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.

