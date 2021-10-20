CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) Upgraded to Outperform by Cowen

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $90.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Cowen’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.70% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on CONE. Truist Securities lowered CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research started coverage on CyrusOne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James raised CyrusOne from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CyrusOne from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on CyrusOne from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CyrusOne has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.62.
Shares of NASDAQ:CONE traded up $3.35 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.57. 85,505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,798. CyrusOne has a 1-year low of $61.64 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,009.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 91.7% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,876,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,050,000 after purchasing an additional 68,760 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in CyrusOne by 5.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,528,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,519,000 after purchasing an additional 76,104 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 924.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after acquiring an additional 42,684 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CyrusOne by 4.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 172,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,672,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the period.
CyrusOne Company Profile
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
