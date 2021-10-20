Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) SVP Sells $714,049.46 in Stock

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) SVP Mark A. Schlossberg sold 19,979 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $714,049.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CYTK stock traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.73. 338,198 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,174,813. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -16.32 and a beta of 1.41. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $14.89 and a 52 week high of $39.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.35.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $2.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 million. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 179.39% and a negative net margin of 269.48%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $26.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $37.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Cytokinetics from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cytokinetics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Cytokinetics from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 80,815 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 60,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Cytokinetics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 146,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

