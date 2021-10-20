DA Davidson Weighs in on Investar Holding Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ISTR)

Investar Holding Co. (NASDAQ:ISTR) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Investar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.28 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.32.

Investar (NASDAQ:ISTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.04). Investar had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $25.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.16 million.

ISTR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler lowered Investar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Investar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Investar stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.08. Investar has a fifty-two week low of $12.51 and a fifty-two week high of $23.69. The firm has a market cap of $194.72 million, a P/E ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.76.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ISTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 659,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,544,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 111.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Investar by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,216,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Investar by 48.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. boosted its position in Investar by 11.7% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 50,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Chris Jordan acquired 2,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,009.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.09% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. Investar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Investar

Investar Holding Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of full banking services. It offers a full range of commercial and retail lending products throughout its market areas, including business loans to small to medium-sized businesses as well as loans to individuals. Its lending products consists of owner-occupied commercial real estate loans, construction loans and commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, equipment financing and lines of credit, while its loans to individuals include first and second mortgage loans, installment loans, and lines of credit.

