DAEX Price Reaches $0.0097 on Major Exchanges (DAX)

DAEX (CURRENCY:DAX) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, DAEX has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar. One DAEX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. DAEX has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and $96,898.00 worth of DAEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.74 or 0.00042262 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002405 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $128.21 or 0.00195299 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.32 or 0.00094936 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

About DAEX

DAEX (DAX) is a coin. DAEX’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 354,666,702 coins. The Reddit community for DAEX is https://reddit.com/r/DAEX_Blockchain . The official website for DAEX is www.daex.io . DAEX’s official Twitter account is @daexblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAEX is a clearing solution for centralised cryptocurrency trading exchanges that want to provide a better service to the cryptocurrency trading through a clearing service based on distributed ledger technology. The DAEX ecosystem allows traders to use wallets and perform trades that when matched are sent to the clearing service. The clearing service (CaaS) generates the smart contracts to validate the trades and to make sure the requirements are met. After the validation process, the smart contract runs the consensus mechanism and updates the corresponding wallets with the cleared assets. The DAEX network uses the DAX utility token (Ethereum-based ERC20) to ease the cooperation between different exchanges in the DAEX ecosystem. “

DAEX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

