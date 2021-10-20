DAFI Protocol Trading Down 0.6% Over Last 7 Days (DAFI)

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 20th. In the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0426 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAFI Protocol has a total market cap of $14.87 million and approximately $170,926.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00040718 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002304 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $124.03 or 0.00194240 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $60.03 or 0.00094009 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Coin Profile

DAFI Protocol (DAFI) is a coin. It launched on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 349,092,548 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

DAFI Protocol Coin Trading

