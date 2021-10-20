Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) Trading 9.8% Higher

Danimer Scientific, Inc. (NYSE:DNMR)’s share price traded up 9.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.30 and last traded at $15.12. 51,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,431,185 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.77.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Danimer Scientific in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danimer Scientific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get Danimer Scientific alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 14.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.44 and a beta of -0.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.09.

Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $14.47 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danimer Scientific, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Danimer Scientific news, CMO Scott Tuten sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $165,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Danimer Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danimer Scientific by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Danimer Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR)

Danimer Scientific, Inc, a performance polymer company, develops, produces, and provides bioplastic replacements for traditional petrochemical-based plastics. It produces polyhydroxyalkanoate, a biodegradable plastic feedstock alternative used in a range of plastic applications, including water bottles, straws, food containers, and other things under the Nodax brand name; polylactic acid-based resins for coating disposable paper cups; and other biopolymers.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Receive News & Ratings for Danimer Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danimer Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.