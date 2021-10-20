Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

DANOY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Bank of America lowered Danone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Danone in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DANOY traded down $0.33 on Wednesday, reaching $12.91. 309,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 511,730. Danone has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $15.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.13 and its 200-day moving average is $14.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Danone SA engages in the food processing industry. It operates through the following divisions: Fresh Dairy Products, Waters, Early Life Nutrition, and Medical Nutrition. The Fresh Dairy Products division produces and markets yogurts, fermented fresh dairy products, and other specialized fresh dairy products.

