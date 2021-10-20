DAOstack (GEN) Trading Up 4.5% Over Last Week

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 4.5% higher against the dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000111 BTC on exchanges. DAOstack has a total market capitalization of $3.54 million and approximately $213,521.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65,071.91 or 1.00068911 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00004090 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00001977 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00050921 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004364 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001109 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $463.90 or 0.00713395 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001562 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00004209 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

DAOstack (GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

