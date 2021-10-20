DAPS Coin Price Hits $0.0000 (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. One DAPS Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. DAPS Coin has a market cap of $1.17 million and $30,548.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 12.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $182.12 or 0.00281840 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001547 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.39 or 0.00042381 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.07 or 0.00195104 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.86 or 0.00094190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

DAPS Coin Profile

DAPS is a PoW/PoS/PoA coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 62,573,147,700 coins and its circulating supply is 57,977,796,500 coins. The Reddit community for DAPS Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DAPSCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DAPS Coin is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . The official website for DAPS Coin is officialdapscoin.com . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

Buying and Selling DAPS Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

