Dash (DASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $314.02 Million

Dash (CURRENCY:DASH) traded up 5.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. Dash has a market cap of $2.09 billion and $314.02 million worth of Dash was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dash has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar. One Dash coin can now be purchased for approximately $201.21 or 0.00309816 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dash alerts:

Secret (SCRT) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00008279 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002234 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00006346 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000042 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Dash Profile

Dash (CRYPTO:DASH) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 19th, 2014. Dash’s total supply is 10,388,955 coins. The Reddit community for Dash is /r/dashpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dash’s official Twitter account is @Dashpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Dash’s official message board is www.dash.org/forum . The official website for Dash is www.dash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Dash is an open-source cryptocurrency. It is an altcoin that was forked from the Bitcoin protocol. It is also a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) run by a subset of its users, which are called “masternodes”. The currency permits transactions that can be untraceable. Created in 2014, Dash is comprised of features such as: Two-tier network with incentivized nodes and decentralized project governance (Masternodes)Instantly settled payments (InstantSend)Instantly immutable blockchain (ChainLocks)Optional privacy (PrivateSend)Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), CryptoID (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Dash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.