Databroker Hits One Day Volume of $9,950.00 (DTX)

Databroker (CURRENCY:DTX) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. Databroker has a market cap of $7.81 million and approximately $9,950.00 worth of Databroker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Databroker coin can currently be bought for about $0.0938 or 0.00000141 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Databroker has traded 32.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.37 or 0.00041190 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.80 or 0.00192326 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00092871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Databroker Coin Profile

Databroker (DTX) is a coin. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Databroker’s total supply is 225,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,213,572 coins. The official message board for Databroker is medium.com/databrokerdao . Databroker’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO . Databroker’s official website is databrokerdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DataBroker DAO is the first marketplace to sell & buy sensor data. As a decentralised marketplace for IoT sensor data using Blockchain technology, DataBroker DAO enables sensor owners to turn generated data into revenue streams. This will open up a wealth of opportunities for various industries. Data will be used and become more effective. “

Databroker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Databroker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Databroker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Databroker using one of the exchanges listed above.

