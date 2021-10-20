Datamine (DAM) Market Capitalization Reaches $365,923.17

Datamine (CURRENCY:DAM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 20th. Datamine has a total market capitalization of $365,923.17 and approximately $12,812.00 worth of Datamine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Datamine has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. One Datamine coin can now be purchased for $0.0977 or 0.00000153 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.32 or 0.00446950 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000144 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000066 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001117 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $609.32 or 0.00954510 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00002905 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Datamine

Datamine (DAM) is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2020. Datamine’s total supply is 16,876,779 coins and its circulating supply is 3,745,336 coins. The Reddit community for Datamine is https://reddit.com/r/dataminecrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Datamine’s official message board is medium.com/bulwark-cryptocurrency . Datamine’s official Twitter account is @dataminenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Datamine is bulwarkcrypto.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Datamine Network is a new non-custodial and decentralized open-source economic system that uses smart contracts to create Adaptive Money. This deflationary DeFi protocol generates FLUX tokens every 15 seconds. “

Datamine Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datamine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Datamine should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Datamine using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

