DBS Group (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.40

DBS Group Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $94.40 and last traded at $93.76, with a volume of 17849 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.86.

DBSDY has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered DBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Get DBS Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $60.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.15.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.924 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. DBS Group’s dividend payout ratio is 70.48%.

DBS Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DBSDY)

DBS Group Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which provides retail, small and medium-sized enterprise, corporate, and investment banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment provides services including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.