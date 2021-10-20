DCC (LON:DCC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $6,139.62

DCC plc (LON:DCC)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 6,139.62 ($80.21) and traded as low as GBX 5,902 ($77.11). DCC shares last traded at GBX 6,014 ($78.57), with a volume of 926,843 shares.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 7,173.50 ($93.72).

The stock has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.56, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 6,173.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 6,139.62.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment markets, sells, and retails transport and commercial fuels, heating oils, and related products and services; operates retail petrol stations; resells fuel cards; distributes oil; and provides inbound logistics, storage and filling, and outbound logistics services.

