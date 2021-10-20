DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Sets New 1-Year High at $33.69

DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $33.69 and last traded at $33.66, with a volume of 2909 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCP shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised DCP Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on DCP Midstream from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.82 and a beta of 3.58.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.79). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. DCP Midstream’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. DCP Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.41%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCP. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 11,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 404,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $9,062,000 after buying an additional 210,153 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at about $590,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of DCP Midstream by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,883,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,448,000 after buying an additional 197,150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

DCP Midstream LP engages in the business of gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing and selling natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Logistics and Marketing and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment includes transporting, trading, marketing and storing natural gas and NGLs and fractionating NGLs.

