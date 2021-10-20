De La Rue (LON:DLAR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $180.82

Shares of De La Rue plc (LON:DLAR) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 180.82 ($2.36) and traded as low as GBX 166.20 ($2.17). De La Rue shares last traded at GBX 167 ($2.18), with a volume of 269,749 shares.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 180.10 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 180.82. The stock has a market cap of £325.89 million and a P/E ratio of 49.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

De La Rue Company Profile (LON:DLAR)

De La Rue plc designs, manufactures, and delivers banknotes in the United Kingdom, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, the Americas, Rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Currency, Authentication, and Identity Solutions. The Currency segment offers printed banknotes, polymer substrates, and banknote security components.

