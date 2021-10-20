Decentral Games (DG) Hits Market Capitalization of $84.37 Million

Decentral Games (CURRENCY:DG) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. During the last seven days, Decentral Games has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. Decentral Games has a market capitalization of $84.37 million and $650,922.00 worth of Decentral Games was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentral Games coin can currently be purchased for approximately $243.94 or 0.00371586 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,681.51 or 1.00050352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.19 or 0.06388863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00022340 BTC.

Decentral Games Coin Profile

Decentral Games’ genesis date was November 26th, 2020. Decentral Games’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 345,849 coins. The official website for Decentral Games is decentral.games . Decentral Games’ official Twitter account is @decentralgames and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Decentral Games Coin Trading

