Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Decklar Resources Inc (OTCMKTS:DKLRF) shares dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.81 and last traded at $0.81. Approximately 915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 16,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.83.

About Decklar Resources (OTCMKTS:DKLRF)

Decklar Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses on Holt Property-Canada and Oza Oil Field-Nigeria. The company was founded on November 17, 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

