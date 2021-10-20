Deeper Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $84.63 Million (DPR)

Deeper Network (CURRENCY:DPR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 20th. One Deeper Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000166 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Deeper Network has a market capitalization of $84.63 million and $2.50 million worth of Deeper Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Deeper Network has traded 13.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001554 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.02 or 0.00065290 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.83 or 0.00069654 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.82 or 0.00102280 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,165.70 or 0.99706032 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,917.54 or 0.06087406 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.54 or 0.00021041 BTC.

Deeper Network Profile

Deeper Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 790,906,186 coins. Deeper Network’s official Twitter account is @deeper_network

Deeper Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Deeper Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Deeper Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Deeper Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

