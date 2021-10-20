DeepOnion Market Cap Reaches $6.08 Million (ONION)

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. One DeepOnion coin can now be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000408 BTC on exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market capitalization of $6.08 million and approximately $2,020.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00003540 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00003401 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.01 or 0.00021230 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00020492 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DeepOnion Coin Profile

DeepOnion (CRYPTO:ONION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,581,253 coins. DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DeepOnion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.