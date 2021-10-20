DeFiner (FIN) Price Reaches $0.21 on Major Exchanges

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 20th. Over the last seven days, DeFiner has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. One DeFiner coin can currently be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $8.76 million and approximately $287,919.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeFiner alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.43 or 0.00042302 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.15 or 0.00196093 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.32 or 0.00094567 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001542 BTC.

DeFiner Coin Profile

DeFiner (FIN) is a coin. It was first traded on April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,364,486 coins. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeFiner aims to empower users to embrace the new digital economy and unlock instant value from their crypto assets through earning, lending, and borrowing. DeFiner is a decenralized finance network for digital savings, loans, and payments. Powered by blockchain technology, DeFiner enables users to lend, borrow, and earn digital assets within a global network. DeFiner aims to remove the friction and costs associated with conventional financial services and instead offers maximum flexibility to set one’s own rates and terms.DeFiner allows those embracing the new, digital economy to unlock instant value from their assets. The FIN token is an ERC20, Ethereum-based, cryptographic token that connects all parts of the DeFiner ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling DeFiner

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeFiner should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeFiner using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeFiner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeFiner and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.