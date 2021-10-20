DeFiSocial Gaming One Day Trading Volume Hits $123,629.00 (DFSOCIAL)

DeFiSocial Gaming (CURRENCY:DFSOCIAL) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 20th. DeFiSocial Gaming has a market cap of $5.15 million and $123,629.00 worth of DeFiSocial Gaming was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiSocial Gaming coin can currently be purchased for $687.32 or 0.01383163 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DeFiSocial Gaming has traded 25.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001515 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.46 or 0.00067359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.96 or 0.00071135 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00101325 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $65,899.76 or 0.99833989 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,097.44 or 0.06207356 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00021286 BTC.

DeFiSocial Gaming Coin Profile

DeFiSocial Gaming was first traded on December 12th, 2020. DeFiSocial Gaming’s total supply is 21,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,500 coins. DeFiSocial Gaming’s official Twitter account is @DFSocial_Gaming . The official website for DeFiSocial Gaming is dfsocial.com . The official message board for DeFiSocial Gaming is defisocial.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DFSocial Team's mission is to develop a value-added token and community-centred product. DFSocial Gaming aims to bring together the services of decentralized finance protocols (staking and farming) and gaming. The long-term vision is a gaming platform with a mobile app, so holders can earn gaming rewards. “

Buying and Selling DeFiSocial Gaming

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiSocial Gaming directly using U.S. dollars.

