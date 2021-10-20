DeGate (DG) Trading Down 12.3% Over Last Week

DeGate (CURRENCY:DG) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 20th. DeGate has a total market capitalization of $21.11 million and $1.45 million worth of DeGate was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeGate coin can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000405 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DeGate has traded 12.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001500 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00064310 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.71 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.44 or 0.00101125 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66,428.33 or 0.99614172 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,018.12 or 0.06025474 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002483 BTC.

DeGate Coin Profile

DeGate was first traded on November 26th, 2020. DeGate’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,166,152 coins. DeGate’s official Twitter account is @decentralgames

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentral Games is a community-owned casino ecosystem powered by the $DG token. All games are built-in Decentraland and on Matic Network's L2 using a meta-transactional architecture to deliver seamless, signatureless, and free in-game transactions – all while maintaining open source logic and user custody of funds. decentral.games is a DAO-governed metaverse casino powered by $DG. Players earn $DG rewards for playing games, LPs earn $DG for providing liquidity, and holders earn $DG for participating in the governance of the casino house funds treasury. “

Buying and Selling DeGate

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeGate directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeGate should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeGate using one of the exchanges listed above.

