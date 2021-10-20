DEJAVE (DJV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $886,505.99

DEJAVE (CURRENCY:DJV) traded up 141.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 20th. One DEJAVE coin can now be bought for about $336.43 or 0.00506285 BTC on popular exchanges. DEJAVE has a market capitalization of $886,505.99 and approximately $51.00 worth of DEJAVE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DEJAVE has traded 144.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001505 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001731 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00067624 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.31 or 0.00071188 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.36 or 0.00101361 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66,279.60 or 0.99741126 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.19 or 0.06141603 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00021070 BTC.

About DEJAVE

DEJAVE’s total supply is 30,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,635 coins. DEJAVE’s official website is www.dejave.io . DEJAVE’s official Twitter account is @NANDODEJAVE

Buying and Selling DEJAVE

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEJAVE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEJAVE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DEJAVE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

