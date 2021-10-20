Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 29.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 312,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 132,487 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.42% of Delek US worth $6,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Delek US by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 81.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Delek US during the 2nd quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $21.48 on Wednesday. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $27.38. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.75.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Delek US from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Delek US in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Delek US from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

