Delphy (DPY) Price Tops $0.0170 on Exchanges

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 20th. During the last seven days, Delphy has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for about $0.0170 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Delphy has a total market capitalization of $1.06 million and $223,404.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Delphy

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Delphy should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

