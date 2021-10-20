Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,022,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,564 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.40% of Deluxe worth $48,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Deluxe by 289.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Deluxe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Separately, Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Deluxe in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE DLX opened at $37.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 1.68. Deluxe Co. has a 12 month low of $20.89 and a 12 month high of $48.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.32.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $478.20 million during the quarter. Deluxe had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 38.06%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.