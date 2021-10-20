DENSO Co. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (OTCMKTS:DNZOY)

DENSO Co. (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for DENSO in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.23. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENSO’s FY2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DENSO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

OTCMKTS DNZOY opened at $34.75 on Wednesday. DENSO has a 1-year low of $22.48 and a 1-year high of $36.92. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.05.

DENSO (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.28 billion. DENSO had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.83%.

DENSO Company Profile

DENSO Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of automotive component and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It operates through the following business divisions: Automotive, Consumer Products, Industrial Products, and New Business Fields. The Automotive division develops and manufactures powertrain control systems, gasoline and diesel engine management systems, semiconductor sensors, micro electronic devices, car and bus air conditioning systems, telematic products, body electronics, windshield wiper systems, power windows, power steering, and power sliding doors.

