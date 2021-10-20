DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Holdings Lifted by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 363.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 343,924 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.20% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $27,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.2% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 8,729 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 3.2% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 7,371 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 2.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,863 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 7.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,198 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $57.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $12.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.95 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on XRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.57.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

