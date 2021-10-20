DePay (DEPAY) Price Tops $2.06 on Exchanges

DePay (CURRENCY:DEPAY) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 20th. DePay has a total market capitalization of $4.31 million and $143,581.00 worth of DePay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DePay coin can now be purchased for about $2.06 or 0.00003144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, DePay has traded up 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001523 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00068586 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.07 or 0.00073218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.77 or 0.00103236 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $65,681.51 or 1.00050352 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,194.19 or 0.06388863 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00022340 BTC.

About DePay

DePay’s total supply is 62,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,086,652 coins. DePay’s official Twitter account is @DePayFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DePay is https://reddit.com/r/DePayFi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling DePay

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DePay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DePay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DePay using one of the exchanges listed above.

